WhatsApp could soon roll out possibility to migrate chat history from Android to iOS

Days after officially rolling out the possibility to transfer chat history from iOS to Android phone, WhatsApp was now spotted testing the Android to iOS chat migration. For now, Android users have no option but to let go of their chat history if switching operating systems. Users can still migrate chats if they are moving from an Android device to an Android device.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is finally working on the possibility to let users transfer chat history from Android to iOS. The development was spotted soon after WhatsApp rolled out the possibility of transferring chat history from iOS to Android. "WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to migrate your chat history from Android to iOS! This is very good news because a lot of people complained that this feature was only available to transfer chats from iOS to Android," the report stated.

WhatsApp while announcing the chat migration feature from iOS to Android phone had limited the feature to Samsung phones only. However, Android to Android would not be specific to any brand. "The procedure is still unknown, but it is probably needed a cable, and we can confirm that the Move to iOS app will be very important to complete the process. More details will be announced with the next beta updates and when the feature will be released, but probably it won't be restricted to certain Samsung mobile devices only, but all Android phones having a certain Android version are supported," the features' tracker said.

The tipster revealed that the WhatsApp feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

As far as the iOS to Android chat migration feature is concerned, WhatsApp had announced that the possibility will initially be available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher and will be available on more Android devices soon. Users will be provided with the option to securely transfer their chats from one device to another whenever they set up a new device. However, for this process, you would require a USB-C to Lightning cable.