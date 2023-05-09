WhatsApp missed call scam alert! Here's how you can protect yourself

Scam calls and spam messages have been around since the inception of phones and mobile networks. The scams get more sophisticated with each passing generation as technology advances. The newest scam has trapped around 500 users through the popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp. What's worse is that one doesn't even have to answer the call to get scammed or have their data leaked. A missed call is enough!

WhatsApp Missed Call Scam

The idea of a missed call scam is similar to the Israeli spyware, Pegasus. Developed by NSO Group, the Pegasus spyware was initially sold exclusively to government bodies of the world but now the scammers have managed to get their hands on it. So, a missed call from an unknown international number, with codes like +64, +41, or any unknown code could trigger this scam. The AI-generated scam calls latch on to the data of the prey.

"Pegasus and its replicas are now being used to fish for data. Other scams are usually where you talk to a caller on the other end and give them access to your information but this one doesn't need human intervention. In fact, the incoming gets cut in a single ring because it doesn't want you to pick up the call," explained Amit Dubey, Cyber Crime Investigator.

One common piece of advice to stay away from phishing calls is to not engage. According to Truecaller, an Indian gets about 3 spam calls a day. However, with Pegasus-led WhatsApp missed call scam, it's out of the hands of the user.

How to safeguard your data?

In order to stay protected from the data hack, a user has to change their basic privacy settings of the phone and app. The calls are targeted towards users who are active on the app. However, by just changing the display of the account, a user can reduce the chances of getting on the scammers' hit lists.

1. Restrict Privacy

Start by changing the 'who can see' settings on WhatsApp. If your profile picture and last seen and online status are allowed to everyone, change it to people in your contact list only. Similarly, change the About, and Groups settings as well

2. Enable two-factor authentication

By enabling two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp, an added security layer gets added to your data. Furthermore, the app requires authentication from your email address which enhances the overall data protection

3. Block & Report

If you have received such calls already, the next best thing to do is to report and block them immediately. So the same number doesn't make its way back to your phone and many similar reports can encourage WhatsApp to disable the number completely.

WhatsApp also has an update in the pipeline that will enable users to not allow calls from unknown numbers on the app.

A common question that sprouts up in the mind of a user is 'Where do the scammers get my phone number from?'

The answer is slightly more complex than we think. It starts from the time you signup on to a website or shares your phone number at a store in order to avail of promotional offers and deals, your data gets stored on the company database. Given the weak tech infrastructure and missing laws to protect this data, a scammer easily gets his hands on your data.

An attack on Domino's India led to a data breach that leaked the data of over 18 crore people. Similar mass data was leaked when the Mumbai electricity grid in 2021 was attacked and recently, Sun Pharma was victim of a ransomware attack.

In terms of cyberattacks and data breaches, India is ranked the second most vulnerable country in the APAC region, according to a Palo Alto report. In the event of rising calls and data breaches, a data protection law is the need of the hour.

The data protection bill is all set to be tabled in the monsoon session of the parliament. The bill will potentially safeguard data and that will take down the scams. However, till the country gets concrete data protection laws, the onus of the safety of data lies on the user.