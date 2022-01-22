WhatsApp set to make chat migration easier from Android to iOS

Transitioning from one operating system to another is a task. Users find it difficult to change phones with different operating systems as doing so would mean losing their chat history. However, WhatsApp will now make it easier for users to move from Android to iOS and vice versa. WhatsApp had previously enabled chat migration from iPhone to Samsung devices and Pixel phones. In the latest beta, it was spotted testing the import chat from the Android feature.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS carried traces of an upcoming feature that would let iOS users import chat from an Android device. The screenshot by Wabetainfo shows WhatsApp asking users for their permission to import chat history from an Android device. The option to move chat from Android devices to iPhones has not been spotted yet. However, from what it looks like, the process would not be as simple as it looks. Users would require USB cables to connect the two phones and then transfer data between phones. The feature has not appeared to beta testers yet, so WhatsApp may take some time to roll out to the wider audience.

WhatsApp introduced the chat transfer feature from iOS to select Samsung devices in August last year. The chat migration feature was also expanded to Google Pixel phones in October. iPhone users can basically transfer their chats from iOS to devices running Android 12. The feature, however, was missing in the Android phones. WhatsApp may now introduce the feature for Android users as well, but the timeline is not known to the users. The feature once rolled out would make it simpler for Android users to shift to iOS devices without losing the chat history. Currently, if you switch to an iPhone from an Android phone, you will most certainly lose your chat history.

Apart from the chat migration feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a possibility to pause and resume voice messages on the beta version of the desktop app. WhatsApp already lets the beta users listen to the voice messages before sending them on the desktop, but now the users will also get the ability to pause and resume the recordings. Using this feature, you can listen to the voice note before sending it, you can delete the voice note or you can resume the recording.

The pause and play feature are already available on WhatsApp for iOS. It has not been rolled out on Android beta yet but will be available at a later stage. It is important to note that the features are currently under development and not ready for a stable release yet.