WhatsApp update: A big new feature may be coming!

WhatsApp is regularly updating the chat app to stay ahead of its rivals like Telegram and iMessage. Now, a report has stated that the latest beta version of the app for Android will come with two major features - Facebook Pay and Hide muted status updates.

Facebook Pay

Facebook is working on its own payment system for its family of apps, including WhatsApp. The first hints of Facebook Pay appeared on the WhatsApp beta version 2.19.260. The Facebook Pay could completely replace or rebrand the existing Payments feature on WhatsApp. The move has come right on the heels of Facebook rebranding WhatsApp as 'WhatsApp from Facebook'. In future, Facebook may want to integrate company's Libra cryptocurrency with Facebook Pay.

The Facebook Pay feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp updates. The Facebook Pay platform was found to be integrated within WhatsApp for Android. According to the report, the only option available on Facebook Pay in WhatsApp was to set a new payment method, but this is expected to be expanded in future. The feature is still being tested by WhatsApp beta users in Mexico and there's no word when the feature will be released to every WhatsApp user.

Facebook has been exploring ways to monetise WhatsApp since it bought the world's most popular messaging platform in 2014. The company had earlier introduced WhatsApp Pay in India but faced several regulatory roadblocks.

Hide Muted Status updated

The latest WhatsApp beta will allow its users to hide muted status updates in a collapsible menu. Up until now, muted status updates showed up in a separate section within the Status section of the app. Post the update, the muted status updates would remain completely hidden in the Muted Updates section of the Status tab. The beta version of the chat app has already begun receiving the new feature.

Edited By: Udit Verma

