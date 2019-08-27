5 top features WhatsApp should borrow from its rival Telegram

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging platform, is known for listening to the concerns of its users and bring new updates and features to stay ahead of its competitors. The Facebook-owned app is popular on both iOS and Android platforms. However, there is a new rival in town, and it is slowly eating into WhatsApp's user base. The initial success of Telegram was owing to its privacy policies but now Telegram has launched several new features that will further simplify the user experience.

Telegram has steadily accumulated over 20 crore users and this base is expected to double in the coming years as the company is introducing several new features to take on WhatsApp. The new updates to Telegram show that WhatsApp still has a lot of work to do if it wants to maintain its leadership position.

Smart notifications: The smart notification feature of Telegram allows the user to mute the group. He/She will get the notifications only when people mention them or reply to their messages. It is a feature that is sorely missing on WhatsApp.

Group permissions: Telegram allows its users to set default permissions to restrict all the members of the group from posting specific kinds of content. Or even restrict members from sending messages altogether - and let the admins chat amongst themselves.

Muted messages: Telegram lets its users send messages to an individual or a group without a notification sound. It is a great way of sending a message without disturbing the receiver and WhatsApp needs a similar feature.

Slow Mode: Slow mode limits the number of times a user can post in a group. The mode allows the group admins to control the flow of the message. When the group admin switches to the slow mode, the users in the group will only be able to send a message as per the time interval set by the admin. User will also get to know the time he will have to wait before sending the next message.

File size limit: WhatsApp has a limit to the size of the file that can be sent across to your contacts through the platform. WhatsApp does not allow users to send files that are larger than 100 MB. Telegram, on the other hand, allows users to send and receive files of any type, up to 1.5 GB in size each.

