WhatsApp's iPhone to Android chat history migration is now available on all Pixel phones

It can get daunting to transfer the complete chat history if you are switching to a new operating system, but Google's new announcement has made things easier for new Android users. Now you can freely switch to an Android phone from iPhone without having to worry about your data.

WhatsApp iPhone to Android chat migration is not limited to Samsung phones only. Google has announced that the chat history migration feature is now available on all Pixel phones. The search giant also announced that the feature will be available on all new smartphones that will arrive with Android 12. The feature was initially made available for Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher.

Announcing the new feature, Google said in a blog, "We want to make this process easier, so with the recent Android 12 release, we added the ability to transfer all your essentials by connecting your iPhone with your new Android phone using a cable. With your permission, Android automatically matches and installs the same apps from Google Play, and lets you easily bring your SMS and iMessage history with you, along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars and more."

Whatsapp chat history including the photos, videos, voice messages and conversations with friends and family is not something you can leave behind. You can safely transfer your chat history and memories from your WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android. However, you would require a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started. To transfer your chat history you can connect the two phones using cables, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media and more over to your new device.

Google has ensured that the data will remain protected throughout the transfer process. So nobody can access your chat history. "Your WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone, and we'll automatically make sure you don't receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress," Google said in the blog.

The WhatsApp iPhone to Android chat migration feature is currently available on Samsung Galaxy devices and now on all Pixel phones. In the future, it would be made available on smartphones running Android 12.