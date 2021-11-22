World's first Bitcoin city planned in El Salvador, to be backed by Bitcoin bonds and powered by a volcano

After years of debate on its use, plans for the world's first "Bitcoin city" have now come up. The new ideation has been shared by none other than Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, world's first country to make Bitcoin an official currency earlier this year.

Bukele shared his plans while speaking at a promotional event for Bitcoin on Saturday. As per him, the city has been planned in the eastern region of La Union and will be powered by geothermal energy from a volcano. With this, the city would not levy any taxes as well, except for value-added tax (VAT).

Interestingly, the entire city will initially be funded by Bitcoin-backed bonds, as per Bukele. The VAT collected by the city will then be used in part (half) to fund these bonds issued to build the city. The other half of the collected tax will pay for services such as garbage collection, as reported by Reuters. Bukele estimated the total cost of the public infrastructure in the city to be around 300,000 Bitcoins.

"Invest here and make all the money you want," Bukele said during the event. "This is a fully ecological city that works and is energized by a volcano," he further added.

Bukele also shared his plans for the design of the upcoming Bitcoin city. As per him, the city would be circular, with an airport as well as residential and commercial areas. It will also feature a central plaza which will specially be designed to look like a Bitcoin symbol when seen from the air.

"If you want bitcoin to spread over the world, we should build some Alexandrias," said Bukele, comparing his plans to the most important historical city founded by Alexander the Great. Bukele mentioned that the initial bonds for the city will be issued by El Salvador in another 60 days time.

The plans come in extension to El Salvador's acceptance of Bitcoin in September as an official currency of the country. Though Bukele seems to be persistent on its use and sees it as a way to boost the country's economy after the pandemic-stricken period, opinion polls in the country have shown that the Salvadorans are not so keen on cryptocurrency use. Several protests were hence raged against the government during the initial rollout of the digital currency in the country.