Writing your homework using ChatGPT? OpenAI launches new tool that can help detect AI-written text 

ChatGPT, an AI tool developed by OpenAI, has amassed over a million users within a month of its launch. The new AI tool has great conversational abilities and being preferred by users a lot and sometimes over Google. However, the AI tool is also being used by students to write their assignments, by office go-ers to draft their emails and by writers to borrow phrases. The parent company of ChatGPT, has now launched a new tool which can detect AI generated content. For instance, if ChatGPT has written something for you, it can be detected using the new tool. This means, you will no longer be able to get work done without anyone noticing.

The new AI-detection tool is called "The AI Text Classifier", it is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts whether a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT."This classifier is available as a tool to spark discussions on AI literacy," the website reads.

However, there are a few things that you need to remember before checking texts for plagiarism using the AI Text Classifier tool. The text that you copy on the dialogue box should be around 250. It can be more than that too but not less than that. The classifier isn't always accurate; it can mislabel both AI-generated and human-written text.

On a related note, Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail, recently took to Twitter to opine that the artificial intelligence tool could destroy search engine giant Google within the next two years. Google's most profitable application Search may soon be replaced by Open AI's tool. Within just a week of its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT amassed over a million users. The AI tool is being widely hailed for its capabilities by composing complex essays, marketing pitches, poems, jokes, and even qualifying for the toughest exams.

"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business. The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product)," Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail wrote in a series of tweets.