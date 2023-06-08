WTC Final 2023 on Hotstar: Viewers migrate back from JioCinema; Twitter reacts

Twitter users in India flooded the site with memes on Wednesday. Cricket lovers took to the micro-blogging platform with their humorous take on return of viewership to Disney+ Hotstar. The platform streaming the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final till June 11.

Disney+ Hotstar, after six years, lost its rights of streaming India's much celebrated cricket tournament - IPL to Viacom18's JioCinema. Along with this, the Star-owned OTT platform ended its partnership with American television network HBO in the same month. With the double whammy hitting the platform, a major chunk of viewership migrated away from it.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet) at Elara Capital said, "We expect a potential negative impact 50 per cent on overall revenue in CY23 of Disney+ Hotstar as it loses JioCinema."

So, on Wednesday when users turned back to Hotstar for WTC Final, most confessed coming back to the platform in form of memes.

Hotstar Be Like : Aa Gye Naa Ghoom Phir K Mere Pass#Hotstar #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/kRC3aWt5I5 — Sankalp (संकल्प) (@169mcgclassic) June 7, 2023

Le Hotstar : Aa gye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne 🙂#hotstar #INDvsAUS — Dhruv Senjaliya (@dsenjaliya54) June 7, 2023

Searched where it is, Wiped out the dust, sprayed some disinfectant, then opened Hotstar. #WTC2023Final — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

Users were also quick to point out that there isn't much on Hotstar when compared to JioCinema. Now that JioCinema has partnered with HBO and introduced a subscription plan, some users claimed that they are not keen on paying for Hotstar.

For a moment I was about to subscribe Hotstar just for 5 days World Test Championship. I visited subscription plan: Rs 899 yearly, Rs 299 monthly



I calculated difference. It's came I am paying Rs 224 extra for monthly which should be Rs 75.I concluded it's okay with live score😜 — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) June 8, 2023

Must say after the last few weeks on JioCinema, the video quality on Hotstar brings you back down to Earth. They just cant improve the quality can they. Would be happy if Hotstar lose other cricketing rights to Jio too#Hotstar #JioCinema June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Hotstar may soon witness a return in its user base as the platform will be streaming the ICC men's World Cup this year which will be hosted by India. The OTT platform has bagged the exclusive streaming rights to ICC tournaments till 2027.