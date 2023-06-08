scorecardresearch
Business Today
WTC Final 2023 on Hotstar: Viewers migrate back from JioCinema; Twitter reacts

On Wednesday when users turned back to Hotstar for WTC Final, most confessed to coming back to the platform via memes

Disney+ Hotstar vs JioCinema Disney+ Hotstar vs JioCinema

Twitter users in India flooded the site with memes on Wednesday. Cricket lovers took to the micro-blogging platform with their humorous take on return of viewership to Disney+ Hotstar. The platform streaming the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final till June 11.

Disney+ Hotstar, after six years, lost its rights of streaming India's much celebrated cricket tournament - IPL to Viacom18's JioCinema. Along with this, the Star-owned OTT platform ended its partnership with American television network HBO in the same month. With the double whammy hitting the platform, a major chunk of viewership migrated away from it.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet) at Elara Capital said, "We expect a potential negative impact 50 per cent on overall revenue in CY23 of Disney+ Hotstar as it loses JioCinema."

So, on Wednesday when users turned back to Hotstar for WTC Final, most confessed coming back to the platform in form of memes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Users were also quick to point out that there isn't much on Hotstar when compared to JioCinema. Now that JioCinema has partnered with HBO and introduced a subscription plan, some users claimed that they are not keen on paying for Hotstar.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Hotstar may soon witness a return in its user base as the platform will be streaming the ICC men's World Cup this year which will be hosted by India. The OTT platform has bagged the exclusive streaming rights to ICC tournaments till 2027.

Published on: Jun 08, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
