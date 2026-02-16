X outage hits users in US and India, thousands report access issues

Social media platform X faced a widespread outage on Monday, with hundreds of users across multiple regions unable to load feeds or access the app, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The disruption was most noticeable in the United States and parts of India, where users reported problems logging in, posting, and refreshing timelines.

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According to Downdetector, outage complaints surged to more than 25,000 at around 18:30 IST, as users reported problems accessing the platform and loading posts.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

Disruption emerged almost at the same time across regions. Many users said they were unable to refresh their feeds on the app and website, while others reported difficulties logging in. "Nothing is loading," wrote one user on Downdetector. Another said, "No access in London, why?"

Data from Downdetector indicated a sudden surge in complaints within minutes, pointing to a large-scale service disruption rather than isolated glitches.

The incident is the latest in a series of outages to hit major internet platforms in recent months. X had experienced a similar breakdown in March 2025, affecting users globally.

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In November last year, a separate outage at Cloudflare triggered temporary access issues for multiple websites, including X, leading to widespread downtime.

Services were gradually restored, but the company had not issued an immediate explanation for the cause of the disruption.

