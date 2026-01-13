X suffers global outage, thousands report issues accessing app and website

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a widespread outage on Tuesday evening, affecting thousands of users across several countries, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The problems began around 7:30 pm on January 13, with user complaints peaking at about 8:15 pm. Users reported issues accessing both the app and the website, with many citing server-related problems.

Global incident reports on Downdetector crossed 28,000 at the peak of the disruption. Of these, around 2,200 complaints came from users in India.

The outage also affected more than 7,000 users in the United Kingdom and over 2,700 users in Canada, news agency Reuters reported.

According to Downdetector data, nearly 59% of affected users reported difficulties accessing the app, while 25% faced issues with the website. About 16% experienced server connection failures.

X has not issued any public statement explaining the cause of the outage.

The disruption is the latest in a series of technical issues faced by the platform. X experienced similar widespread outages in November, in October due to Cloudflare-related issues, and again in July and August, temporarily preventing thousands of users from accessing the service.