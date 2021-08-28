Xiaomi hikes price of Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500 yet again, here is how much the device costs now

Xiaomi has hiked the price of the Redmi Note 10 for the second time this month. The price of the smartphone was increased earlier this month and now again the company has hiked the price. Xiaomi has not announced the price hike officially, but the new prices have started reflecting on the company's official website as well as the Amazon India website. Along with the Redmi Note 10, the price of the Poco M3 has also been increased by Rs 500. Poco M3 now costs Rs 11,999 in India.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has only hiked the price of the base variant of the Redmi Note 10. The price of the 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 remains unchanged. Since its launch, the smartphone has witnessed its fifth price hike.

Redmi Note 10 was launched in India for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB variant but after five price updates, the smartphone now costs Rs 13,999. This was actually the price of the 6GB variant when the smartphones were announced. Earlier this month, the price of the Redmi Note 10 was brought up to Rs 13,499, but the phone again witnessed a price hike of Rs 500.

The 6GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 was launched in India at Rs 13,999, however, after its last price update, the device can now be purchased at Rs 15,499.

Redmi Note 10: Specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

In terms of the camera, Redmi Note 10 features a quad-camera set-up on the rear which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Redmi Note 10 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.