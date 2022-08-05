Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 49,999, more deals on Redmi phones announced

Xiaomi has announced sale offers on a variety of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Customers can avail these offers on Amazon and Xiaomi India channels from August 6 to August 11. Notably, early bird offers are already live on its website and partner channels. During the Independence sale event, customers can check out its flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro, which will be available in India for as low as Rs 49,999 for the first time. Xiaomi says customers can enjoy an "additional discount" of up to Rs 13,000, including an instant discount of Rs 2,000 using an SBI credit card.

In the meantime, readers can check out our separate coverage on Amazon and Flipkart sales.

Xiaomi smartphones at Xiaomi Independence Sale

-The Xiaomi 12 Pro on the Xiaomi site and Amazon is still available at Rs 62,999. On Amazon, users can use a coupon worth Rs 5,000. They'll further get Rs 6,000 off with all bank credit cards. Moreover, SBI credit card users will get additional Rs 2,000 (Rs 5,000 + Rs 6,000 + Rs 2,000) off. This effectively makes the phone available at Rs 49,999.

-The Snapdragon 888-powered Xiaomi 11T Pro, which comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999, will be available for Rs 29,999.

- The Snapdragon 778G-powered Xiaomi 11 Lite NE will also get up to Rs 9,000 off at the Xiaomi Independence Day sale. It will be available for as low as Rs 18,999. The phone is also promised to get three years of Android updates.

Redmi smartphones at Xiaomi Independence Sale

-Xiaomi's "most powerful Redmi Note launched till date", the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, will be available at Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 24,999. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel camera.

-If you're looking for a budget option, the Redmi 10A Sport will retail at Rs 10,999 against the regular price of Rs 13,999.