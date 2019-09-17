Xiaomi launches Mi smart water purifier, new 4K TVs and Mi Smart Band 4

Gearing up for the festive season, Xiaomi India is expanding its smart device offering in the Indian market. The company has not just announced the new range of 4KTVs with Netflix support but has also ventured into smart water purification.

Raghu Reddy, Head - Category and Online sales, Xiaomi India says, "At Xiaomi, we aspire to be one of the coolest technology companies and being the world's largest hardware incubator helps us create new-age products that are aware, connected and bring convenience to everyday life. We are not just a smartphone company, and our wide offerings across categories in India is a testament to that. We are also launching a new product - Mi Smart Water Purifier, which is the first truly smart water purifier in India which is DIY, and an India first. We are positive that these new ecosystem products will help improve the quality of our Mi Fans' lives as we strive to bring in the best of our smart technology to India."

Aiming to disrupt the water purifier market, Xiaomi has launched a specially made-for-India Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) for Rs 11,999. It features a Penta purification process, which is facilitated by three filters - PolyPropylene+Activated Carbon (PPC), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Post Activated Carbon (PAC) along with an in-tank UV light. As per the company claims, the PPC filter intercepts large and visible particles while RO filters out heavy metals, scales, and organic matter with a 0.1nm precision. The PAC filter further removes odour and organic substances, and the in-tank UV light kills bacteria and viruses with up to 99.99 per cent efficiency.

For a smart living experience, it connects to the Mi Home App that monitors TDS level in real-time and filter life of each of the three cartridges. The app also notifies for filter replacement and has an option to buy one. The company has used a DIY module for filter replacement that a consumer can replace on their own in less than 30 seconds. Starting September 29 at noon, the water purifier will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes. The filter cartridges will be available for Rs 3,997 for the complete set. Individual filter cartridges will also be available.

The new range of smart TV (Mi TV 4X) announced includes a 65-inch TV with Xiaomi's in-house VPE (Vivid Picture Engine), along with two more 4K panels in 50-inch and 43-inch. Announced with the aim of 4K for everyone, these now come up with a redesigned version of PatchWall based on Android 9 Pie and have Netflix and Amazon Prime integrated out of the box. The series is also the first in the world to come with Google's Data Saver Mode allowing up to three times more content streaming, data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an internet connection. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is priced at Rs 54,999 and will be available from September 29 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Mi TV 4X 50-inch for Rs 29,999 will be available on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home and Mi TV 4X 43-inch for Rs 24,999 will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes.

Along with the home devices, Xiaomi has also launched a new fitness band in the Indian market. It features a full touchscreen colour AMOLED display that can display notifications, enable music controls and has access to customised watch faces. It also features new smart actions and 5ATM water resistance. Apart from tracking activities such as running, Mi Smart Band 4 can now track swimming with automatic stroke recognition and has a battery life of up to 20 days. Priced at Rs 2,299, it will be available from September 19 on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Homes.

Also Read: Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble