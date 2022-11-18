Xiaomi may launch 2 new laptops in India soon: What to expect

Xiaomi will reportedly launch two new laptops in India soon. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the company is planning to launch Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and Notebook Ultra Max, but the launch date remains unclear. Other details such as specifications and pricing remain under wraps at the moment, though more leaks are expected in the coming days. Xiaomi is also yet to officially announce the development of the two new notebooks.

If we look at the monikers, it is clear Xiaomi is borrowing Apple's recent name scheme. The only difference here is that the top model is becoming 'Ultra Max' instead of just Ultra or Pro Max. Otherwise, the new Xiaomi Notebook Pro Max and Notebook Ultra Max will likely take inspiration from the already-selling Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and Mi Notebook Ultra.

To recall, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is all about the display and it comes with a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It draws power from a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The graphics on the laptop are handled by the Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, which can run some old titles without any stutter. Otherwise, the notebook gets all the necessities and has a backlit keyboard. Its power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The price begins at Rs 69,999.

The Mi Notebook Ultra, which launched last year, comes with a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 15.6-inch 3.2k (or WQHD+) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has a peak brightness of 300 nits and offers 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage. For connectivity, there's a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Therefore, it is likely that the new Ultra model will come with more or less similar specifications, likely with a 12th-gen CPU or 13th-Gen CPU. Xiaomi is yet to use a high-end AMD processor, which might change soon.