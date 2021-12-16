Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale 2021 brings discounts on phones, Smart TVs, laptops, and air purifier

Xiaomi's all-new No. 1 Mi Fan Sale 2021 is now live and brings limited period discounts and offers on a range of products in India. During the sale, interested customers can avail of up to Rs 4,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI offers. The sale is now live on the company's official online store and brings discounts on phones, laptops, TVs, Smart home products, audio, and lifestyle products.

Starting with the phones, the Mi 11X 5G is available at as low as Rs 22,499, down from its launch price of Rs 29,999. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at Rs 21,499, down from its launch price of Rs 26,999. The Redmi Note 10S is available at Rs 13,999, down from its launch price of Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 10 Lite is also available with flat Rs 1,000 off at Rs 12,999.

During the sale, Xiaomi offers an instant discount as well as an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging the old working phone.



From phones to laptops, Xiaomi claims the Mi Notebook Horizon 14 i7 is available at its lowest price ever. To compare, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition was launched at Rs 54,999 last year but during the Mi Fan Sale is available at as low as Rs 46,499.

The Redmi Smart TV 43 is available at Rs 21,999, while the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is available at Rs 15,499. Similarly, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon is at Rs 20,999 while the Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition at Rs 23,999 and Mi TV 5X 50 at Rs 37,999. The Mi Air Purifier 3 is available with a flat Rs 1,000 discount at Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi has also given out total discounts available to customers on different products with instant discount offers. The maximum instant discount is available on phones like the Mi 11X, which gets Rs 4,000 off, while the Mi 11X Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G receive a Rs 2,500 instant discount. For laptops, the Redmibook Pro has the maximum instant discount of Rs 4,500 when purchasing the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD model. The Mi Notebook Pro i7 gets a Rs 3,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards.