YouTuber MrBeast reveals how he averted death by declining invitation to Titanic expedition

James Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, the renowned YouTuber with an enormous online following, narrowly avoided a risky situation by declining the invitation to join the Titan submersible expedition that claimed five lives last week.

The 25-year-old content creator, famous for his philanthropy and attention-grabbing stunts, shared a screenshot on his Twitter account on Monday. The screengrab showed a text message that was an invitation to join the daring submarine expedition focused on exploring the ruins of the original Titanic, which famously sank over a century ago.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

His decision to share the invitation screenshot on Twitter has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and followers. Some also tried to punch holes in the evidence he provided. They claimed that the image is an iMessage screenshot, and many users asked why the text bubble is blue, since blue text bubble is of the sender.

My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me. Didn’t think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

Another famous content creator on YouTube, Kyndall Johnson who goes by the account name - DALLMYD has shared a video from inside the submarine when he was invited on board, days before the tragic accident.

In the video, Johnson shows the rooms and areas from inside the submarine. And, issued a clarification that he too averted this tragedy as the Titanic dive was canceled due to bad weather.

He said, "Hello everyone. In this video I'm sharing my personal experience with Oceangate Expeditions just days before the tragedy. Not that it matters, but I did not pay for a spot on the ship. I was there to record our experience for my channel. My deepest condolences goes out to the families of the passengers aboard who lost their lives on the Titan submersible. RIP."

The deep-sea submersible was carrying five people on a voyage to the ruins of the Titanic. It was found in pieces caused by a "catastrophic implosion" that killed everyone aboard. The tragedy came to light after the vessel lost contact with the mothership and the debris was found after a multinational five-day search.