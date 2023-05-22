scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

NEWS

Zomato clarifies 72% order in Rs 2000 notes was a joke

On Monday, Zomato tweeted that during the weekend after the announcement about the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note, 72 per cent of its cash orders have been paid for using the restricted denomination.

Zomato Zomato

About two days after the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, the food delivery app Zomato was flooded with the note from customers paying cash for their orders.

On Monday, Zomato tweeted that during the weekend after the announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note, 72 per cent of its cash orders have been paid for using the highest denomination of INR.

Zomato did not respond to Business Today's queries immediately and later clarified saying this isn't a fact but just a joke.

A frenzy has been caused among the people as the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes is being seen as another version of the much-despised demonetization. However, the RBI has clarified that this is not demonetization but just a restriction in use. The RBI has also offered a window for people to deposit their Rs 2,000 notes in banks till the end of September.

The move has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

For the exchange and deposit of the notes, the RBI said that the facility of exchange across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, as was provided earlier.

The banks will also have to maintain daily data on deposit and exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes. The banks will have to maintain data including name of the person who has come to exchange or deposited, date, number of Rs 2,000 notes exchanged, number of Rs 2,000 notes deposited, and the total amount.

Published on: May 22, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
