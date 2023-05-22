Zomato clarifies 72% order in Rs 2000 notes was a joke

About two days after the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note, the food delivery app Zomato was flooded with the note from customers paying cash for their orders.
On Monday, Zomato tweeted that during the weekend after the announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note, 72 per cent of its cash orders have been paid for using the highest denomination of INR.
since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7— zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023
Zomato did not respond to Business Today's queries immediately and later clarified saying this isn't a fact but just a joke.
A frenzy has been caused among the people as the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes is being seen as another version of the much-despised demonetization. However, the RBI has clarified that this is not demonetization but just a restriction in use. The RBI has also offered a window for people to deposit their Rs 2,000 notes in banks till the end of September.
The move has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter.
Sunny & Firoz 😂#2000Note pic.twitter.com/wtHCXRmB2J— :-🕊️شـᷟــــͣـــᷞـــͣـــیخ (@Alam_Liar___) May 19, 2023
#2000Note Bade Josh main market main chal raha tha.— 😎KING OF MEMES😎 (@Memelover246) May 19, 2023
Meanwhile RBI-😂 pic.twitter.com/4i3P41sLQM
Me on my way to the bank to deposit ₹2000 notes. 😊 #2000Note pic.twitter.com/RgLCaWnI0d— Sheetal ✍ शीतल ✍ شیتل (@ssoniisshh1) May 19, 2023
Scenes everywhere tomorrow due to Masterstroke of Modi— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 19, 2023
#2000note
Chip circulation रिजर्व बैंक
Legal tender rs 2000 pic.twitter.com/TLyZUROYV7
When someone ask Modiji about currency/note policy of government: #2000note pic.twitter.com/oWMZZoAxUz— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) May 19, 2023
RIP 💐 Rs 2000 🙏.#Demonetisation #2000note pic.twitter.com/lKruUXrALP— Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) May 19, 2023
Rs 2000 notes withdrawn. @TheSouthfirst cartoon. #KarnatakaElections2023 #noteban pic.twitter.com/VFidNCdfaK— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) May 19, 2023
For the exchange and deposit of the notes, the RBI said that the facility of exchange across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, as was provided earlier.
The banks will also have to maintain daily data on deposit and exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes. The banks will have to maintain data including name of the person who has come to exchange or deposited, date, number of Rs 2,000 notes exchanged, number of Rs 2,000 notes deposited, and the total amount.
