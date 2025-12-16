Indian winter travel shifts beyond favourites as Sri Lanka, Georgia see sharp growth

Indian travellers are reshaping their winter holiday plans this season, with a noticeable shift toward destinations that combine ease of access, distinct cultural experiences and value for money. New data from the visa processing platform Atlys shows that several countries have seen sharp growth in interest compared to the winter travel period in 2024, signalling a broader diversification in where Indians are choosing to travel.

Advertisement

According to Atlys’ internal winter-travel analysis, Sri Lanka has emerged as the fastest-growing destination on the platform, recording a fivefold jump over last winter. Travellers are increasingly drawn to the island nation for its beaches, affordability and close proximity to India.

South Africa and Oman have also seen strong momentum, growing 2.9 times and 2.6 times, respectively. The data suggests rising interest in nature-led experiences, warm-weather escapes and short-haul alternatives during the winter months.

Georgia continues to build on its popularity, registering a 2.1 times growth, while Hong Kong has seen a 1.88 times increase. More culturally immersive and offbeat destinations are also gaining traction, with Uzbekistan growing 1.97 times and Morocco 1.87 times. Japan, driven by its winter landscapes and seasonal festivals, recorded a 1.79 times rise compared to last year.

Advertisement

These destinations represent those with the highest winter-on-winter growth on the Atlys platform. At the same time, traditional favourites such as the UAE, the UK, the Schengen region and the United States continue to attract steady interest, pointing to a widening rather than a replacement of Indian travellers’ destination choices.

“We're seeing a fascinating shift in winter travel behaviour this year,” said Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys. “Travellers are discovering destinations that offer depth, diversity, and convenience: whether that's Sri Lanka for a quick coastal break or Georgia and Uzbekistan for culture and adventure. The growth we're observing isn't about replacing classic favourites; it's about widening the map. Indians are more open than ever to exploring places that weren't traditionally on their radar.”

Advertisement

The rise of new winter favourites reflects a broader change in how Indians are approaching international travel in 2025. With smoother visa access and improved global mobility, travellers are showing greater curiosity and confidence in exploring beyond familiar routes, making the winter season one of the most dynamic periods for outbound travel.