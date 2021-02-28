The New Windows, new version from Microsoft may launch next month

Highlights Microsoft could announce a new version of Windows 10 next month i.e. April 2021.

The latest iteration of Windows was codenamed Windows 10X.

The marketing name for Windows 10X could be The New Windows.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to announce a new version of Windows 10 and the company might consider naming this version as Windows 10X or "The New Windows", according to a reliable Microsoft tipster WalkingCat.

more clarifications: the (primary) point here is not about timing, it is the naming

The release date for the new version of Windows is still uncertain, but the announcement or teaser is not expected to be released until at least April 2021.

It's being said that "The New Windows" could be the marketing name for "Windows 10X". It was earlier thought that the Windows 10X will be for an operating system only for dual-screen devices but it seems there has been a change in plan as it is expected to go on single-screen devices first which include laptops, tablets, etc.

Windows 10X is Microsoft's modernised version of Windows with simplified updating and maintenance, and which is more resistant to hacking and other issues, essentially turning PCs running the OS into appliances.

It features a new tablet-like Start Menu and can currently only run Modern Universal Windows Platform (UWPs) store apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). Microsoft had intended the OS to also run regular Win32 apps but was apparently not able to achieve performance targets to enable this.

Back in October 2020, a report suggested that Windows 10 is getting a major revamp in 2021 and the new interface is codenamed 'Sun Valley'. In addition to the Windows 10 Sun Valley update, Microsoft is also planning to announce Windows 10X, with a current goal of debuting the operating system in Spring of 2021.

According to various sources, Microsoft is now planning a "What's new for Windows" event in April/May or a "What's new for Windows" session at the Build 2021 developer conference. This event is expected to take place after the "What's new for gaming" event, which is scheduled for late March.

Windows 10X will only be delivered pre-installed in approved hardware, another reason why the OS is expected to be more stable and is currently intended for low-cost single-screen laptops which compete with ChromeOS devices.