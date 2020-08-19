TikTok announces website, Twitter account to tackle rumours, misinformation about the app

Highlights TikTok has launched a new website and a Twitter account to curb the spread of misinformation and rumours about the app.

Bytedance-owned TikTok has launched a new website and a Twitter account to curb the spread of misinformation and rumours about the app. The company announced that it has launched a new information hub to share the facts and address the misinformation about TikTok. The short video platform has been in the eye of the storm recently after it was banned in India and is also on the verge of getting banned in the United States.

Along with a dedicated website, TikTok has also launched a Twitter account called the "TikTok comms" which will be used to post all the important news and information about the short video platform. Until now, TikTok was the only widely used social media app platform that did not have a separate website of communication account on Twitter. "To address rumors and misinformation about TikTok, we've built a new information hub to serve as a source of truth. We also launched a Twitter account that's dedicated to sharing company news in real-time," the company said in a blog post.

TikTok in its blog stated that they neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on their platform or about their platform. "Transparency is at our core, and we're committed to leading the industry in security and accountability. Today, we're taking another step to continue to build trust with our TikTok community by delivering the facts in our own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media, and academia because we neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, nor about our platform," the blog read.

Tiktok is currently facing the ire of US President Donald Trump, who has already signed an executive order banning all transactions with TikTok and WeChat, another app owned by a Chinese company. Trump has given an ultimatum to TikTok to sell off its US business within 90 days else he will close down the app in the country. The app was accused of sharing the data of US users with the Chinese government but TikTok has always denied such claims.

"With rumors and misinformation about TikTok proliferating in Washington and in the media, let us set the record straight. TikTok is not available in China. Its US user data is stored in Virginia with a back-up in Singapore and strict controls on employee access. TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked. Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false," the company had said in a statement.