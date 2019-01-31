Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus to come with smaller than rumoured battery; Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite might also be underpowered

The Samsung Galaxy anniversary smartphones, are all set for the grand launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20. As the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws closer, the number of leaks has also started coming thick and fast. We already know about the infinity-O punch hole displays of the Samsung phones, and now the battery specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite have also been leaked. The battery leaks suggest that all the three smartphones will come with smaller battery capacity, unlike the previous rumours.

According to the details published on the tech site, nashvillechatterclass, the base model Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the battery model number EB-BG970ABU which has 3000 mAh power. Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with EB-BG973ABU battery having 3,300 mAh capacity, and lastly, the larger Galaxy S10+ with battery model number EB-BG975ABU has a 4,000 mAh battery. Earlier, there were rumours that Samsung Galaxy S10+ might get a 5000mAh battery. Also, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite were rumoured to pack in 3,500mAh and 3,100mAh batteries, respectively.

Meanwhile, as far as the look is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a screen size of 5.8 inches. It is expected to arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras and a single punch-hole front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S10 may come with curved 6.1-inch Infinity-O display with a small cutout for selfie camera at the to-right corner of the screen. It is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Plus may house a 6.4-inch Infinity-0 display that a slightly wider cutout at the top-right corner of the screen to accommodate two selfie cameras.

The back of both the Galaxy S phones will be made up of glass. There will also be a Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The real truth about the battery sizes will only be revealed on February 20 the Samsung will unveil all three Samsung S10 smartphones alongside other devices, like the foldable Samsung Galaxy X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Edited By: Udit Verma

