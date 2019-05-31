From iOS to Mac Pro: Here's everything you'll get to see at Apple WWDC 2019

Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 3 to June 7 in McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. During the conference, Apple is expected to introduce new software and hardware upgrades but the product that is expected to be the center of attention is the new Mac Pro.

At the heart, WWDC is a show for the developers. And, sticking to its true nature, Apple is expected to show off new developments in it operating systems. Lets take a look at what we think Apple might unveil on June 3.

iOS 13

Apple is expected to talk about its latest mobile OS, iOS 13. The expectations are that the new version will come with a lot of bug fixes and patches. With iOS 13, Apple will want to ensure that the OS runs flawlessly on the older devices as well. But, the big news from the OS front will be the system-wide-dark mode. There will be a new Health app and Apple is also expected to reveal a feature that allows iPads to act as secondary screens for Macs. There will be updates for Mail, Maps and Home too in the new version.

MacOS 10.15

The MacOS 10.15 is expected to come with universal apps feature which first debuted in macOS Mojave and iOS 12, and will expand to developers in iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. According to macrumors, "Apple's aim is to let developers design a single app that works with either a touchscreen or a mouse and trackpad, based on whether it's running on iOS or macOS." The macOS 10.15 will surely have new Music, Podcasts, and Books apps in macOS 10.15.

Mac Pro and 6K Pro display

Chances are that Apple will unveil redesigned Mac Pro at WWDC. Media reports suggest that the new Mac Pro will feature top-of-the-line components and a modular design that makes it easy to upgrade parts. There are also rumours of a 31.6-inch, 6K pro display, however the cost of such a display could be prohibitive.

tvOS and watchOS

Apple is expected to release new versions of tvOS and watchOS at the WWDC. tvOS 13 is expected to be a small update, but watchOS 6 will bring some new features to the Apple Watch.

