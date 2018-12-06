Apple offers battery replacement of iPhones for Rs 2,000

The battery replacement program started by Apple Inc. is finally coming to an end. Post the deadline of December 31, iPhone battery replacement could cost more.

The program was started earlier last year after Apple was accused of deliberately throttling the performance of older iPhones. In turn, Apple said that the slowdown was due to the power management feature in iOS 10.2.1. The feature was introduced to check phone shutdowns owing to faulty batteries.

To placate its customers, Apple had then offered to replace batteries of older iPhones for Rs 2000 or $29!

"We've been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize," the company had said.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Check deals on Google Pixel, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, more

The battery replacement program covered batteries of older iPhones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE. The programme was also extended to the newer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

To find out if your battery is faulty go to Settings -> Battery, you'll find a new "Battery Health" section. This page will display the maximum capacity of the phone's battery.

Meanwhile, to prevent similar battery issues in future, Apple introduced a new Performance Management feature with its iOS 12.1 update. The update lets the users themselves lower the performance of their phones in case the battery starts to deteriorate.

Edited By: Udit Verma