Instagram Stories testing 'lyrics stickers' as the feature hits 50 crore daily users

Facebook owned Instagram is testing a new sticker feature that will display the lyrics of the song playing in the Stories along with a video. The release date of the feature isn't known yet as it is still under development. The lyrics feature will work just like the polls and sliders feature and you'll only need to drag and drop the new "lyrics" sticker to your post.

The new feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong last month in April. Wong demonstrated the feature in a short video clip she posted on Twitter.

Instagram is working on Lyrics Stickers pic.twitter.com/DWF1xUZBPX - Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 19, 2019

The new lyrics feature will make Instagram Stories even busier after the company added soundtracks to it last year. The soundtrack feature allowed user to add background music to their posts on the Stories. Instagram had promised to offer popular songs directly in the app including artists like Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, and Maroon 5. Later in December 2018, Instagram included some extra musical features, letting users to reply to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos.

Instagram is trying to outwit Snapchat and TikTok and is looking to offer everything on a single Instagram app. Along with the new lyrics feature, Instagram announced a new milestone for Stories, which the company says is now used by over 500 million users (50-cr users) daily. The lyrics sticker feature will come to both iOS and Android devices.

