Samsung Galaxy A40 gets certified by FCC, may launch soon

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A40 has cleared the FCC certification, revealing certain specifications of the smartphone like display size and connectivity. The new Galaxy A40 may arrive in India soon given that Samsung had claimed earlier that 'Galaxy A' phones will be revealed every month till June. The Samsung Galaxy A10, A30 and A50 are already official.

The Samsung Galaxy A40's model number on the FCC database is listed as SMA405FN. The smartphone was first spotted by MySmartPrice and is expected to first launch in Europe. The Samsung Galaxy A40 could be priced at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,000).

Samsung Galaxy A40 is expected to arrive with Android Pie OS on top of the new Samsung skin, One UI. According to the FCC database, Galaxy A40 will have a screen size of 5.7-inch display. Samsung Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch display size.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Galaxy A40 will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE. The device has been subjected to leaks in the past and recently it was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

Samsung Galaxy A40 is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and run Android Pie. The countries where the phone would be launched include UK, Poland, France, and Germany among others, however, a definite release date is not known.

There have also been rumours about Samsung Galaxy A90. The phones could come with a sliding and a rotating camera system which will allow the camera to be used as a front and rear camera depending upon the position it is kept in. The Galaxy A90 will have a 6.41-inch display and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

