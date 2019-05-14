Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 to go on sale today at 12 pm; check out price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 will be on sale in India today at 12pm on Amazon India and Samsung online shop. The Samsung Galaxy M30 was launched on February 27 and has a similar design language when compared to the Galaxy M20 phones except for the display panel. The Galaxy M30 features an Infinity-U display, unlike the M20 that comes with an Infinity-V display. The Galaxy M30 also has a Super AMOLED display, making it a premium device, unlike the LCD display found in Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display panel. The phone has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels with an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top; it also comes with Dual SIM and a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

As far as the optics are concerned, Galaxy M30 has a triple camera setup. It comes with a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-MP secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-MP tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. On the front, the Galaxy M30 has a 16-MP camera along with a f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, comes with a dual rear camera set up along with a 13-MP primary sensor and a 5-MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M20 has an 8-MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung Galaxy M30 can be bought for Rs 14,990 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 17,990. On the other hand, the price of Samsung Galaxy M20 starts at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Galaxy M20 was available for Rs 12,990.

