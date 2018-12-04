WhatsApp to go 'dark' on both iOS and Android devices

Using WhatsApp at night will get easier on the eyes if Facebook owned messaging platform implements the 'Dark mode'. The rumours for such a mode have been doing rounds for a long time but the news has now been confirmed by WABetaInfo that the feature is under-development and can come soon to all WhatsApp users.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo, site that keeps an eye of WhatsApp's upcoming features said, "I receive a lot of questions about the Dark Mode. It's still under development and there is no news now, be patient please. When there is news on iOS and Android, you will obviously receive more info from me, don't worry."

I receive a lot of questions about the Dark Mode.. It's still under development and there is no news now, be patient please. When there is news on iOS and Android, you will obviously receive more info from me, don't worry. - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 30, 2018

The dark mode has already found its way to Windows 10 PC's and notebooks. It is also available on Apple's iPhones with iOS 10 and its computers MacOS Mojave.

There are several advantage of having a 'dark mode' other than it being easier on the eyes and offering striking new look. It also saves the battery life of your device especially the ones having OLED displays. Even Google has confirmed that running dark mode/night mode on its YouTube application at 50 percent screen brightness, consumes 14 percent less battery than when on normal mode. At 100 percent screen brightness, Dark Mode consumes 60 percent less battery.

Few months back in September too WABetaInfo had tweeted about WhatsApp's dark mode. It had tweeted, "There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer!"

Facebook is also set to introduce a similar dark mode for its own messenger. The news was confirmed on Twitter by Facebook's Messenger support account. "We are planning to introduce Dark Mode after we've finished rolling out the new Messenger to everyone globally."

Hey Cole! We are planning to introduce Dark Mode after we've finished rolling out the new Messenger to everyone globally. Stay tuned! -MH - Messenger (@messenger) November 16, 2018

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: WhatsApp chief seeks RBI nod to expand payment services to all users in India