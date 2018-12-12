Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes on open sale from today at 12 pm via Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro received great response from the customers in India during the flash sales. However, no more flash sales from today onwards. To meet the high demand, the phone will be available on open sale from 12 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Mi fans! #RedmiNote6Pro the Quad camera all-rounder is now even more accessible! Get it on open sale starting 12th December, 12 noon on @Flipkart and https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y. RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/9ZoNFiLhxT - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 10, 2018

During the open sale, all the variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for purchase. The base model of the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 13,999, while the high end model of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 15,999.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is its cameras, two at the back and two in front. The rear has a 12 MP primary sensor capable of dual pixel auto-focus, and a 5 MP sensor for depth perception. The dual camera setup at the front has a 20 MP primary sensor with pixel binning technology and a 2 MP sensor for depth perception.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ display with of 19:9 an aspect ratio. It is driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The phone gets its juice from a massive 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The Xiaomi redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options. The bundled offers at Mi.com include Rs. 2,200 cash back with Jio and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription. On Flipkart, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail an extra 5 per cent discount. Additionally, a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,334 is also available for the Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers.

