WhatsApp Dark Mode: Messaging platform to look very different in the near future

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the Dark mode soon. The rumours regarding the new mode were first confirmed last year in December by WABetaInfo. Now, a concept of the WhatsApp's Dark mode has been posted on Twitter and it looks exciting. WhatsApp's Dark mode will roll out for both Android and iOS devices soon. Being the most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp has been introducing new features thick and fast and the new Dark mode is expected to further improve the users' experience and also reduce the battery consumption of phones, especially the ones with AMOLED displays.

The Dark mode has already found its way to Windows 10 PC's and notebooks. It is also available on Apple's iPhones with iOS 10 and its computers MacOS Mojave. The Dark mode is not only easier on eyes but also offer a neat look. There have also been reports that running a dark mode on certain applications like YouTube, at 50 percent screen brightness, consume 14 percent less battery than when on normal mode. At 100 percent screen brightness, Dark Mode consumes 60 percent less battery. Therefore, Dark mode on WhatsApp will have multiple benefits for a user who is constantly sending and receiving messages. Earlier last year, WABetaInfo had also tweeted "There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer!"

WhatsApp's Dark mode will reverse the light background to completely dark. This will be a lot more easy on the eyes of the user and will also make reading text effortless in the low light conditions.

WABetainfo has shared a screenshot showcasing the Dark mode. It is a concept image but if the real image could look as dark as the concept then WhatsApp could also join the slew of apps who have embraced the Dark mode. Some of the popular apps that have already received the Dark mode feature includes YouTube, Google Maps and Twitter. WhatsApp's parent Facebook is also set to introduce a similar dark mode for its own messenger. The news was confirmed on Twitter by Facebook's Messenger support account.

A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible). Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/DxGZtdNqZy - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Dark mode is just one of the things that is exciting for the users of the messaging app in 2019. The Facebook owned platform is introducing slew of new features in 2019 , including a Fingerprint Lock feature, redesigned audio picker, sticker integration and 3D Touch to check status updates.

