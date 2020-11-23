Twitter bug lets users view Fleets even after 24 hours

Highlights Twitter Bug is allowing users to view Fleet even after its expiration date.

he company made the new feature available across countries a few days ago.

Twitter has acknowledged the bug and currently working on it.

Twitter Fleets that are expected to vanish after 24 hours are visible even after disappearing due to a bug. The company made the new feature available across countries a few days ago. Fleets are the same as Instagram stories that are supposed to disappear after 24 hours but due to this bug, the Fleets remained longer on users' profile than it should.

As per a report by TechCrunch, a user disclosed the bug on Twitter. The bug lets followers view Fleets on Public accounts even after their expiration date. Not just that the bug allows users to view and download Fleets and it would not send any notification to the user about the same. Nor will it show the list of people who have viewed the Fleets. This would mean that anybody could download the fleets or view them but the user would not know about it.

Reacting to the issue, a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge in a statement, "We're aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours. We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly.

Twitter has said that it maintains a copy of all sent Fleets for a limited time after they expire or are deleted to be able to enforce against Fleets that are found to violate Twitter rules and policies. "If a Fleet was found in violation, we may extend the time we maintain a copy of it to allow people an opportunity to appeal the violation if they believe it was a mistake," the Twitter FAQ page reads.

Fleets appear at the top of a Twitter account, right below the icon. To view Fleets posted by the people you follow, you can tap on their profile pictures to view their Fleets. The Fleets don't remain permanently on the site like Tweets. They cannot be shared, liked, or get comments. However, people can react to your tweets with Direct Messages if you follow the person and are followed by him. Fleets won't remain in your profile for long so you can always write about your current state of mind or post a picture that you want to share immediately without giving much thought to it.

Fleets only remain for a limited period in time and it cannot be shared further with users unless you take a screenshot. Twitter users in India had a mixed reaction to this newly added feature by the micro-blogging site, while some quite liked the Instagram-like qualities, some wished to disable the feature immediately.