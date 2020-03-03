Twitter, Facebook pull out of SXSW conference due to coronavirus outbreak

Highlights SXSW is also one of the biggest tech events in the world

Tech giants Facebook and Twitter have pulled out of SXSW conference which was supposed to take place in Austin, Texas, as per a report published in Business Insider. Due to concerns related to coronavirus, our company and employees will not be participating in SXSW this year, Facebook said in a statement.

However, the SXSW said in a statement that they are proceeding as planned. SXSW 2020 is proceeding as planned. Please keep up with information around our response to COVID-19 at our COVID-19 Attendee Information page. the official Twitter handle read.

SXSW is also one of the biggest tech events in the world that brings together the top tech brands, music and media in Austin.

Twitter announced recently that it would cancel all non-critical business travel and events" also instructed employees to work from home. A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge, that the company will be pulling out of the event where the CEO Jack Dorsey was scheduled to deliver a speech.

Earlier, Facebook cancelled its major tech event called the F8 developers' conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company revealed in a statement that it had specifically cancelled their in-person component and will hold the conference virtually.

"Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020. F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it's one of our favourite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world -- but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it's important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn't feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance," the blog by Facebook read.

On a related note, some popular companies pulled out of Game Developers Conference which was scheduled to take place in March 2020. However, the organizers confirmed that they will not cancel the event and it will go as planned.

The most important tech event, Mobile World Congress 2020, which was supposed to take place in Barcelona, Spain got cancelled after the top brands like Vivo, Sony, Microsoft and many other brands pulled out of it due to coronavirus outbreak.