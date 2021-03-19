Vi customers can now make recharge payments through WhatsApp, here is how

Highlights Vi will now allow users to make payments through WhatsApp and other UPI-based platforms through its AI powered Virtual Agent VIC.

Vi users will receive a link via SMS to make their payments and recharges using VIC.

Vi users can also experience the same by sending Hi on VIC number 96542 97000.

Vodafone Idea or Vi will now allow users to make payments through WhatsApp and other UPI-based platforms through its AI powered Virtual Agent VIC. Users will be able to do their recharges and pay bills from any location. The payments service will work for both postpaid and prepaid customers and will work across all payment gateways or UPI. Vi customers can recharge with any pack instantly in just two clicks using the virtual agent. Vi users will receive a link via SMS to make their payments and recharges using VIC. Vi users can also experience the same by sending Hi on VIC number 96542 97000.

"Vi has introduced another industry first service for its customers enabling them to conveniently do their recharges and pay bills anywhere, anytime. Vi customers can now enjoy on the spot seamless payments and recharge through its AI-powered Virtual Agent VIC on its Digital Assets and also on WhatsApp," the company in a statement noted.

This initiative is aimed at making its customer's life simpler, faster and to provide a personalised user experience on digital payments. "In addition, this personalized user experience on Digital Payments aligns with the evolution of mobile-based consumer behavior and drives a healthy adoption," it further said.

Vi had introduced the AI-powered chatbot last year that serves as a digital customer service and supports virtual assistants. The telco noted that VIC allows Vi customers to get instant response on a host of service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests, etc."VIC enables VIC to be intuitive, simple-to-use, secure, and allows customers to converse with Vi by leveraging the power of AI," Vi noted.

In related news, Vi has reported a positive change in adding subscribers for the first time in 15 months and for the first time since the merger of Vodafone and Idea. Vodafone Idea reported a subscriber addition of 1.7 million users in January 2021, according to data released by TRAI. Airtel led with an addition of 5.9 million subscribers, with Jio registering an addition of 1.95 million during the month.

Vodafone Idea gave the highest mean upload speed in February. Vodafone's mean upload speed in February 2021 was at 7.2 Mbps while it was at 6.7 Mbps in January 2021. Idea recorded a mean upload speed at 6.4 Mbps in February 2021 while it was at 6 Mbps in January 2021. Vi has also topped TRAI's call quality index for the past few months. The telecom company has maintained its top rank in terms of call quality since November last year.



