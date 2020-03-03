Vivo NEX 3S 5G set for March 10 launch, likely to feature curved display and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights Vivo NEX 3S is all set to be launched on March 10

The smartphone is expected to come with a waterfall display

Underneath the hood is expected to be a Snapdragon 865 SoC

After weeks of leaks and rumours, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G is all set to launch on March 10 in China. The information revealed by the company comes courtesy of a teaser shared by the company which shows the phone will be launched in China on the specified day.

The teaser also reveals some other interesting information about the device, with the phone in the picture being shown to have negligible bezels on all sides, and curved displays with no notch or punch-hole on the panel.

The display appears to be the biggest highlight of the device, with the curved waterfall display likely to catch the eye of buyers. The latest teaser shared via Weibo to reveal, Vivo Nex 3S 5G phone will launch on March 10 in China. The launch event will begin at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST).

Earlier, the phone was spotted on TENAA with a waterfall display, and revealed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. The listing also revealed that the phone's display will be 6.89-inch AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 865 SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

The certification page also showed that the Vivo Nex 3S 5G could get a triple camera set-up on the rear, with a 64-megapixel primary camera sat next to wo 13-megapixel lenses and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The TENAA listing also shows the device will come in a new colour, Orange. Although there is no confirmation yet, the device is said to be able to work on dual 5G mobile networks with non-autonomous (NSA) and autonomous (SA) architectures. The phone is also said to come packing a 4250-mAh battery, which will be smaller than the 4500-mAh battery pack on the Vivo NEX 3.

However, it would be prudent to remember that all this remains in the realm of speculation and more on this would be confirmed on March 10 when the device is finally launched.