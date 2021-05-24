Vivo X60 curved screen edition launched with Exynos 1080 SoC, Zeiss optics

Highlights The Vivo X60 curved screen edition launched in China.

It is essentially a Vivo X60 with a curved display.

Exynos 1080 SoC powers it.

The Vivo X60 curved edition is the latest entrant in the Vivo X60 lineup. The X60 series already consists of a total of six smartphones, three of which are China exclusives. Now Vivo has introduced a curved screen edition of vanilla Vivo X60. While the device looks exactly the same as the Vivo X60, the borders on this variant are curved on both ends.

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This an E3 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels and HDR 10+ certification. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Moving further, the Vivo X60 curved screen edition features Samsung's Exynos 1080 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G78 GPU. The smartphone gets 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear powered by Zeiss optics. This consists of a 48-megapixel IMX 598 primary shooter, a 13 megapixel 50-mm portrait lens and another 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Vivo X60 Curved screen edition has support for 5G, WI-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and more on the connectivity front. The device is powered by a 4300mAh battery with support for fast charging. Moreover, the smartphone ships with Android 11 with Origin OS 10 on top.

The Vivo X60 Curved screen edition is made available in Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue and Shimmer White colour options. As far as the pricing of the smartphone is concerned, the vanilla variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage goes for CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 37,800), whereas the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage goes for CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 45,400).