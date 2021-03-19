Business Today
WhatsApp and Instagram down for several users globally

WhatsApp down for several users globally as people struggle to send messages on the app. Similarly, Instagram is down for several users on Friday, as confirmed by Downdetector.

twitter-logoIndia Today Tech | March 19, 2021 | Updated 23:34 IST
Highlights

  • WhatsApp is down for several users globally.
  • Instagram users are also facing issues with the photo platform.
  • Some users also report issues with the Facebook app.

If you've been trying to send messages on WhatsApp but failing to do so, then you're not alone. WhatsApp is down for several users globally. Additionally, Instagram is also down for several users, as per the Downdetector site. At the time of writing this article, over 11,000 people registered issues with WhatsApp service on Downdetector while almost 12,000 people registered problems with Instagram.

Developing story...

