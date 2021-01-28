WhatsApp privacy policy: 5% users exit app, 21% opt for alternate platforms

After the uproar over change in privacy policy of messaging app WhatsApp, a survey by community platform LocalCircles has found that about 5 per cent of people, who participated in the survey, have deleted the app from their phones.

While 21 per cent of Indian WhatsApp users claimed that they were using alternative messaging apps actively, 22 per cent said they have drastically reduced the usage of WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had come out with an update in its privacy policy and terms of service that required users to agree to sharing of their data of chat with business accounts, payments and transaction information with its parent company Facebook and third parties associated with it.

After criticism from users over sharing of their date, the company had postponed the rollout of the policy update to May 15 from February 8.

About 75 per cent of WhatsApp users in the LocalCircles survey said they will discontinue business chat if it shares user and transaction information from chats with WhatsApp business accounts with Facebook and third parties. 93 per cent users said they will not use WhatsApp's payment features if it shares payment and transaction information with Facebook and third parties.

This is the second survey conducted by LocalCircles on the issue within a space of few weeks. An earlier survey, released on January 13, had found 15 per cent users saying that they will stop using WhatsApp and move to other platforms.

In the survey, 67 per cent of users had said they will discontinue business chat if WhatsApp shares user and transaction information exchanged on business accounts with Facebook and third parties.

The latest survey was conducted with the objective to understand if people were doing as they had indicated in the earlier survey.

