WhatsApp Dark Mode: Here's how to enable the much-awaited feature

WhatsApp 'Dark Mode' is a feature that has been in the news for almost a year now. There have been some unofficial UI leaks of the new dark 'battery saving' mode but the official launch of one of the most sought after feature has not been revealed yet. Almost every major application like Gmail, Google Chrome and even Facebook's Messenger has a dark mode now, and we can no longer wait for WhatsApp to switch from the default green colour to a darker greyish colour.

However, if you are in a hurry and can't wait for the official roll-out of the dark mode then there is a workaround that will allow you to switch the colour of the messenger app easily. If you are an Android user, you need to be running the Android Q beta on your device. On the other hand, iOS users need to be on iOS 11.

Dark mode for WhartsApp on Android

Android users need to be running the latest beta version of Android Q or Android 10. Android Q comes with a native dark mode. Enable the dark theme on Android Q by going into the settings-Display and then tap theme and select "Dark".

Now, to apply the "Dark" theme to all the apps, you will need to enable the 'Developer Options'. Head to the "About Phone" tab in Settings and then tap on "Build Number" seven times. Go back to the main Settings page and get to the "Developer options." Once in the Developer options, switch on the "Override force-dark" to apply the dark theme to all the apps. WhatsApp will now have dark mode applied throughout its UI except the chats page. You can easily darken chats area by to the Settings- Chats- Wallpaper. Now pick a solid dark colour from the list.

However, Android Q is currently in beta and isn't available for all. If your phone supports the Android 10 beta then you are required to opt-in for the update.

Dark mode for WhatsApp on iOS

iOS users have two methods to implement dark mode, however one of the methods require you to jailbreak the device hence we'll cover a more simpler method. iOS 11 had introduced a "Smart Invert" feature that reverses the colours of the iPhone's display. Just like in Android, the chats page does not change and hence here too you'll need to apply a dark image as wallpaper.

Edited By: Udit Verma

