Women's Day 2021: Here are some apps that have women playing a key role

This year, International Women's Day is being celebrated on March 8.

We celebrate this International Women's Day with a list of apps that have women playing a key role in them. The tech sphere sees women playing an important role, and in this story, we will share some apps where women have been driving them in some way. Right from apps that are for book lovers to apps that help people connect and more.

This year's Women's Day theme by United Nations Development Programme is "women in leadership achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world." Some international groups are also having #ChooseToChallenge as the theme of International Women's Day 2021. Below is a list of women-centric apps available on the App Store:

--Brilliant: Brilliant app is all about inspiring, interactive learning experiences for ages 10 through 110. It has a tagline that reads, solve, learns, and grow. It is built and developed by award-winning teachers, researchers, and professionals. Brilliant's educational course library is for beginners and includes intermediate and advanced topics for professionals and lifelong learners. It has a premium subscription for advanced learners.

--Juggernaut: Juggernaut eBooks was formerly known as Airtel Books. It is a platform developed by Chikli Sarkar locally. The Juggernaut eBooks app is a digital book publishing house headquartered in New Delhi, India. The publisher emphasises short length books written by new writers. It also allows writers to self-publish their books through their digital platform. The digital books are distributed via their website and mobile apps.

--Etsy: The Etsy app is the next app in our Women's day special. It lets users shop millions of one-of-a-kind items straight from the iPhone and iPad. With Etsy on iPhone and iPad, it's easy to explore all the delightful, personalised, unique items. Users can browse curated collections of handcrafted jewellery, vintage goods for your wardrobe, customised furniture for your home, everyday supplies for your kitchen and bath, DIY kits to help that creativity flow, and so much more.

--Bumble: Bumble app is one of the most popular apps available on the App Store and has women leading the way. Bumble, let's women start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making connections. Bumble is working to lift the stigma of online dating by employing unprecedented standards for respectful behaviour.

--Clue: Clue is another app that has women playing a pivotal role. The app is much more than just a period tracker - it's an easy-to-use solution that helps you make sense of periods, fertility, pregnancy, and menstrual health. It's a great way to learn about an individual's menstrual cycle.

--Chani: The Chani app is another app that has women playing a major role. The Chani app offers a horoscope and offers podcast where app users can get a rundown of the week's astrology. The app also provides a detailed birth chart with explanations available, real-time updates - specific to the user - on how to work with the moment's astrology.