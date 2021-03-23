Xiaomi announces March 29 event, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite launch expected

Highlights Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event for March 29.

Two new smartphones likely to be unveiled.

Xiaomi Amy also bring Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi has announced a new product launch event for March 29 during which it is expected to unveil two new Mi 11 series smartphones along with Mi 6 fitness band. The global launch event will start at 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM IST). During the event, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, a new Notebook, and Mi Band 6. This will be an online event only and the livestream will be available on Xiaomi's social media channels and YouTube.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 in China and Europe earlier this year. It was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Since then, several leaks and rumours have hinted at possible Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Mi 11 Ultra will be the most premium of the Mi 11 smartphones. It will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone should have a 50MP ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens.

The Mi 11 Ultra is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. It is tipped to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Mi 11 Lite specifications (expected)

The Mi 11 Lite will be the affordable Mi 11 series smartphone which is tipped to come in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant is expected to come with Snapdragon 732G chip while the 5G variant is said to come with Snapdragon 765G SoC. It may have an FHD+ display resolution and a high-screen refresh rate. The phone will have a 64MP primary camera. It should pack a 4150mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Mi Band 6 specifications (expected)

The Mi Band 6 will succeed the Mi Band 5 and has already received BIS certification in India. It is said to have a design similar to the Mi Band 5 and support for SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS, and Alexa voice assistant support. The band is tipped to come with 30 activity modes, including new ones like dance, Zumba, cricket, basketball, and kickboxing.