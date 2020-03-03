Xiaomi cancels Redmi Note 9 series launch event after coronavirus hits India

Highlights Xiaomi had plans to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in March

Xiaomi has cancelled all the on-ground launch events

Realme too has called off its event due to coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Xiamoi has announced that it would not host any on-ground launch events in March. The company had plans to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in March this year but the confirmed cases of coronavirus in India forced Xiaomi to cancel the events. They issued a statement on their official Twitter handle about the same.

We won't be holding any launch events on-ground through March. While we've been planning for this launch for months, we believe this is an unprecedented yet extremely important step. We are taking this decision with the objective of reducing exposure risk to Coronavirus COVID-19 for our Mi fans, media friends, partners and Xiaomi employees. Reports of community spread are coming in from various parts of the world, Xiaomi wrote in a letter.

Xiaomi revealed that they had taken the decision to cancel the on-ground launch events to reduce the exposure risk Coronavirus COVID-19 for the MI fans, its employees and people from the media fraternity.

In certain media reports, there are also instances of asymptomatic carriers, meaning a person could be a carrier of the virus without exhibiting any symptoms of the flu. We are operating out of abundant caution and our dedication to keeping all of you healthy. We're not holding any launch events on ground in March while we try and understand the situation more and we should have another update regarding future launches by the end of the month. This is an extremely difficult decision for us as we love bringing the latest tech to all of you, but above all we value your safety and good health. For the next Redmi Note launch, please join us online for a live stream launch on our social media and mi.com. We plan to make this online-only launch truly Note-worthy', they added.

Just a day ago, Xiaomi had announced that they would unveil the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro on March 12 but now the smartphones will be launched online on Xiaomi's social media platforms.

On a related note, Xiaomi's competitor Realme also had quite a few phone launches in the pipeline. The company had plans to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro at an event in Delhi but now they too have called off the ground and event and will launch the products online. CEO Madhav Sheth announced the same on Twitter and wrote, In light of current reports of #coronavirus impact & related advisory by health officials to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure, I'm calling off our biggest event. Will still give a live speech in a stadium with you watching #realme6series event online. #HealthFirst."