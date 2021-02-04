Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro receive Android 11-based MIUI 12 update in India: Here are all the new features

Highlights Xiaomi MI 10T and MI 10T Pro are getting a new update.

The new update for the phones is based on Android 11.

The MIUI 12 version update brings new features and experiences.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T series of phones in India last year. The phones were launched as the company's mid-year flagships which came with impressive specs and aggressive price tags. Since the launch, the two phones have been quite popular in the market and have been received well by buyers across the country.

At the time of the launch, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10, and now, the company has started to update the phones Android 11 in India. The update is currently in the Stable Beta phase and comes with id number V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM available for select users in the country. However, it should only be a matter of time before this update starts being made available to more users in the coutry.

The new update brings not only new visual elements but also promises to significantly improve the performance of the device using more optimised software than what was found on the device before. But overall, the update does not bring too many visual changes as the phone had already been updated to MIUI 12 earlier. However, with the device now being updated to Android 11, the device will now get new features such as Chat Bubbles, new permission settings, and a control menu for connected devices.

Talking about the phones, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display is a 7-step adaptive refresh rate technology, which handles refresh rate dynamically on the fly depending on the task at hand.

Under the hood, the phone comes running on Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For the battery, users will get a 5000mAh pack with 33W fast charging. In terms of cameras, there is a 108-megapixel rear camera-based system on the phone which is paired to 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, with optical stabilization, 8K video recording, dual-video mode and more.

The Mi 10T 5G is a toned-down version of the Pro model, and as such the Mi 10T smartphone brings a 64-megapixel camera system instead of a 108-megapixel rear camera system. The cameras include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rest of the features of the Mi 10T smartphone are similar to that of its elder sibling -- the Mi 10T Pro model.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web