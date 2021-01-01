Xiaomi Mi A3 gets new Android 11-based MIUI update: Here's why you should ignore it

Highlights Xiaomi Mi A3 is getting a new Android 11-based update.

The Mi A3 update is reportedly bricking devices.

MI A3 update is rolling out to devices right now.

Xiaomi has been aggressively updating its smartphones to Android 11-based MIUI 12, with some of its most popular phones getting this update over the last few weeks. Recently, the company also rolled out the same update for its Mi A3 smartphone. However, as reports suggest, it wasn't the best decision it could have taken.

The latest reports say the update to Android 11 has started rolling out for the Android One device, however, users are reporting that the update is bricking their devices by rendering them useless after the installation.

So in case you are a Mi A3 user and are yet to update your phone to the latest version, we suggest you do not. For now, the company hasn't said anything on when it'll be fixing the issue, or for the matter even acknowledged the problem so it'll be prudent to not install the update right now and possibly hold on to the update for a few days.

Talking about the phone, the Mi A3 comes with a 6.08-inch sMOLED display that offers HD+ resolution (560 x 720 pixels). It comes with 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor and also face unlock. The Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with three cameras on the rear panel and single sensor on the front. On the rear panel the Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with three cameras -- 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + a 2MP depth sensor camera. On the front, the Xiaomi Mi A3 includes a 32MP camera.

--The Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with massive 4000mAh battery. This is great. But the good bit is the phone also supports 18W fast charging support. Overall the Xiaomi Mi A3 offers fantastic battery life and lasts a day and a half on single charge.