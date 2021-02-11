Xiaomi to launch two audio products in India on February 22

Highlights Xiaomi will launch new audio products on Feb 22.

The company is confirmed to launch two devices.

At least one of them could be a pair of earphones.

Xiaomi is set to unveil a new line up of Mi audio products in India on February 22, the company announced on Thursday afternoon through a social media post. On its official Twitter handle, Xiaomi said that a new "a new sound wave" is coming. The launch event will be called the Mi Unveil which in a way confirms that the new products will part of the Mi line up and not the more affordable Redmi series. The launch will take place at 12 noon on the mentioned date.

Xiaomi has not shared the details of the products it is planning to launch during the event. However, it shared a teaser along with the tweet which suggests that the company can launch at least one pair of earphones and a speaker. The teaser features a capsule-shaped speaker in the middle which can be a portable Bluetooth speaker with Mi branding. It might also be a new soundbar from Xiaomi.

Both sides of the capsule feature earcups which hints at the possibility of Mi-branded earphones. The company has already launched several products in this category and achieved decent success too. The wires around the earcups suggest that this will be a pair of wired earphones. However, this could also be a new pair of TWS from Xiaomi.

For now, all we know is that the company will launch two audio products during the event. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's Global VP and Xiaomi India MD, has tweeted from his official Twitter handle confirming that the company is gearing up to launch two new audio devices on February 22nd, 2021.

It was only last year when Xiaomi had launched its first pair of TWS in India The Mi True Wireless 2 which were followed by a number of other audio products under both Redmi and Mi brandings. These included company's first smart speaker Mi smart speaker and Redmi Earbuds S. The latter was a more affordable offering from the company.

It won't be fair to speculate much about the upcoming products as little information as available. The company hasn't officially shared any details and there are no leaks as well. However, we can expect more information to be available as the launch date nears.