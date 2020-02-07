Delhi Election 2020 Voting tomorrow: How and when to watch live streaming on Aajtak, India Today TV

Delhi election 2020: Voting for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will begin from 7 am to 6 pm, tomorrow, February 08, 2020. Voters from the 70 constituencies of the national capital will exercise franchise and elect representatives from 672 candidates in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. This state election will see a three-cornered contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

More than 14.7 million voters -- around 8.1 million males, 6.7 million females, 11,608 service voters, 869 third gender voters, and 2,04,830 senior citizens, aged 80 and above -- will exercise their voting right, says Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, New Delhi.

The BJP is contesting along with its allies Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU), while Congress is fighting with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi's ruling party AAP's electoral campaign is led by CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

In the last Assembly election, the Congress party failed to open its account and the BJP managed to win just three seats, while AAP swept the opposition and gained victory on 67 seats.

Polling will take place in a single phase and results for voting will be announced on February 11. Candidates will be contesting for 58 general and 12 minority (Scheduled Castes) seats in Delhi Assembly.

Here's how to watch live coverage on Aajtak, India Today on polling day:

To get the latest and timely updates from the polling day one can simply stream it live on the official website of India Today (IndiaToday.In) and Aaj Tak(aajtak.intoday.in). You can also watch it online on the Business Today (BusinessToday.In) website. Live coverage on election will start around 6 am and will go on till the voting ends.

India Today TV and Aaj Tak will be extensively covering 2020 Delhi Assembly election. Both, India Today TV and Aaj Tak will not only provide real-time coverage of national capital's assembly election but will also put out information about the political parties and politicians participating in the election. Both these channels will also provide extensive coverage throughout the day with minute-by-minute updates and latest trends. Additionally, both TV channels will hold debates with poll experts, analysing live trends and their impact on the election results.

