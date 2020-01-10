Edelweiss says no dealings with Capstone Forex; dismisses reports of Rashesh Shah's involvement in alleged scam

Edelweiss Finance Services has denied allegations of a forex scam over which the Enforcement Directorate summoned Group founder and chairman Rashesh Shah on Thursday. The company acknowledged it had been asked to appear before ED and provide information about dealings with a company called Capstone Forex Pvt Ltd. However, Edelweiss claimed none of its companies had made any transaction with the concerned firm.

"We have received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate to appear and provide information about Edelweiss group companies' dealings with a company called Capstone forex Pvt LTD. We would like to state that none of our companies have any transactions with this company - Capstone Forex Pvt ltd. We further deny wild and baseless allegations contained in the news items which are apparently attributed to unidentified sources. We are in fact shocked at the spread of unauthenticated allegations and the inference being drawn from it," the media statement read.

The ED's probe documents, accessed by BusinessToday.In, claim Shah's "front entities" gave the lead about his involvement in the alleged scam. It added that his associates in the alleged benami companies have been under investigation for a while. The probe papers said that the allleged scam of smuggling precious foreign exchange was of an "extremely serious nature".

The size and scale of the alleged scam is believed to be "so massive" that ED had decided to issue the summon. The ED's probe documents also said the second wing of the ED in Mumbai is investigating "similar cases" against him. It further added "that several cases are waiting to get registered" against Shah, which "he has successfully managed to fend off so far".