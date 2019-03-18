Government warns against fake websites for KUSUM scheme registration

The government Monday cautioned against fake websites claiming to be registration portal for Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme and said such websites may be misusing the collected data.

The scheme, formulated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), aims to promote the use of solar energy among the farmers.

"It has been noticed that few websites have cropped up claiming to be registration portal for KUSUM scheme. Such websites are potentially duping the general public and misusing data captured through fake registration portal," the ministry said in a statement.

The MNRE further said that DISCOMs or electricity distribution companies and state nodal agencies shall implement the KUSUM scheme for which the detailed guidelines will be issued soon.

All potential beneficiaries must avoid depositing any registration fee or sharing important data on fake websites, it said, adding "they can contact their DISCOMs/state renewable energy nodal agencies or can visit the official portal of the ministry for necessary information related to the scheme."

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the launch of KUSUM scheme with the objective of providing financial and water security to farmers.

The scheme consists of three components -- 10,000 MW of decentralised ground-mounted grid-connected renewable power plants, installation of 17.50 lakh standalone solar powered agriculture pumps, and solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps.

