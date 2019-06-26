MG Motors to launch India's first internet car Hector; here's what to expect

Morris Garages Motor is all set to officially launch its first offering in India, Hector. The car is expected to be priced around Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The British automaker, during the unveiling of MG Hector in May, said that the internet car will come with 19 exclusive features and more than 50 connected features, including always-on internet connectivity enabled by e-SIM. Apart from being the first internet car in India, MG Hector is a capable SUV as well. The MG Hector will be competing with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

The MG Hector looks huge, measuring 4655mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. The SUV is the longest among the competition. Additionally, with a wheelbase of 2,750mm, the MG Hector gets the longest gap between the front and rear wheels in the segment.

Dealers have started pre-bookings of the MG Hector from June 4, 2019, for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV is expected to be delivered soon after its launch. However, for most potential buyers in India, a top concern is that Morris Garages is a new brand in the country. To address this, the British carmaker has also planned to establish 120 service points in around 50 cities before launching the Hector.

Apart from the internet car tech, the MG Hector also gets a 10.4-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, cruise control, coloured MID, full LED lighting all around, and much more.

The Hector SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque. The other option is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that provides 170PS of power 350Nm of torque, same as the one on Jeep Compass. The petrol variant also gets an optional 48V mild-hybrid system which, according to the car manufacturer, improves fuel efficiency by 12 per cent and provides additional torque. Apart from the turbo petrol variant, which receives an option of 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, all engine options come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

