BMW unveils Vision DC Roadster, Vision M Next Electric Sportscar concepts

Automakers around the world are moving towards electric mobility in both two- and four-wheeler segments. BMW Motorrad, known for its strong motorcycles, is not far behind and is working on an electric future for itself. It gave a glimpse of the future with its new Vision DC Roadster concept. The BMW Vision DC Roadster is just a concept for now, however, it might soon be turned into Rnine T model with an electric drive.

"The Vision Bike shows how we're able to retain the identity and iconic appearance of BMW Motorrad in distinctive form while at the same time presenting an exciting new type of riding pleasure. After all: anyone who's ever tried it out in practice knows very well that riding on two wheels is just as exciting when its electrically powered! The high level of torque right at set-off makes for breath-taking acceleration. This almost brutal power delivery creates a whole new experience of dynamic performance. And the BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster puts a face to this experience," NDTV quoted Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design, BMW Motorrad as saying.

In what seems to be another step taken by the automobile company towards an electric future, BMW today also previewed the Vision M Next, giving an insight into the BMW M brand's electrified future. As per reports, the BMW Vision iNEXT and BMW Vision M Next are the prototype versions of BMW's future experience concepts 'Ease' and 'Boost'. Ease encompasses all the experiences during a journey when the vehicle is driven ensuring maximum comfort for users. Boost, on the other hand, is all about ultimate active driving experience.

"The BMW Vision M NEXT is a progressive hybrid sports car that makes a very clear and confident statement, in terms of both appearance and interaction. Where the BMW Vision iNEXT illustrated how autonomous driving is set to transform life on board our vehicles, the BMW Vision M NEXT demonstrates how state-of-the-art technology can also make the experience of driving yourself purer and more emotionally engaging. In both models, the focus is firmly on the people inside. Design and technology make the 'EASE' and 'BOOST' experiences more natural and more intense," the report quoted Domagoj Dukec, Vice President, BMW Design, as saying.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

