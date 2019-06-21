Rahul Gandhi's Yoga Day tweet goes viral; Twitterati respond with 'SameShame Rahul'

Business Today

Twitter users, including BJP politicians, reacted to the tweet saying Rahul Gandhi had insulted the army, dogs and the country

Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a cryptic tweet on Yoga Day drawing a lot of flak on the social media. He shared two images of the Indian Army's Dog Unit doing Yoga and captioned them as 'New India.'

BJP MP form Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya said Gandhi's tweet "insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country."

The images, which Congress chief shared, were initially tweeted by the Defence spokesperson's official Twitter handle.

However, Gandhi's tweet soon went viral and several prominent figures -- Sambit Patra, Amit Shah, Paresh Rawal, Shiv Aroor -- slammed him for his tweet.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

